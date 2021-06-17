UPND Alliance member Kelvin Bwalya Fube says Zambians should be careful with the dictatorial approach which President Edgar Lungu has taken with regards to the electoral process. And Fube has accused President Lungu of directing the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to accommodate a campaign schedule that suits him. In an interview, Wednesday, Fube said ECZ’s decision to ban all forms of campaigns for UPND and PF was made as a result of President Lungu’s statement on Sunday when he warned that he would invoke provisions of the Constitution on...



