BARS and Nightclub Owners’ Association secretary general Edmond Lifwekelo says the sector will resist any attempt of closure if no relief packages are granted amid the COVID-19 third wave. In an interview, Wednesday, Lifwekelo said members felt marginalized and uncared for by the government, arguing that it was unfair that government was giving out relief packages to other sectors, leaving them out. “There have been very unfair relief packages that the government is offering, and to us, we asked if the government can help us through the packages because our...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.