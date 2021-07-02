MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama says 72 patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest number recorded so far. And Ministry of Transport and Communications Permanent Secretary Misheck Lungu says government is engaging the bus and taxi operators in order to actualise the standard operating procedures. Speaking during the daily COVID-19 update, Thursday, Dr Malama said 2,884 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of cases recorded to date to 157,832. “On...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.