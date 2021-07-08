MOVEMENT for Democratic Change (MDC) vice-president Leonard Hikaumba says bursaries are not well managed. And Hikaumba has called for the introduction of demand-driven tertiary training in order to avoid having jobless graduates. In an interview, Hikaumba noted the need for young people to be guided as they go to colleges and universities so that they avoid training in careers that may not be utilized. “We should now be strategic, especially in our approach to training. We should have what we call demand-driven type of training. People should not just train...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.