VICE-President Inonge Wina has cautioned civil servants against engaging in active politics. And Wina says President Edgar Lungu has with immediate effect agreed a debt swap that will help relieve civil servants from economic woes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking when she addressed the Zambia Civil Servants Initiative Association (ZACIA) members in Sioma District, the Vice President said civil servants needed to avoid exposing their political affiliation as this would affect their work performance. “I am glad to receive a report that ZACIA, as an association of Civil Servants, have...



