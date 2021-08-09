Electoral Commission of Zambia corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga makes her submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has lifted the suspension of campaign activities for the UPND in Ikelenge district and Lusaka’s Kanyama Constituency. On August 2, ECZ suspended campaign activities for the UPND in Kanyama after the political violence which left two suspected PF cadres dead. Further, on July 28, ECZ suspended political campaigns for the UPND in Ikelenge district, North-Western Province. The commission also suspended Sioma Independent parliamentary candidate Amukena Mundia from campaigning in Sioma District. But in a statement, Monday, ECZ corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga said the...