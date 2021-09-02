VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says she is elated by the opportunity to explain government policy and its implementation to the people of Zambia.

And Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe says the election of presiding officers will take place on Friday, September 3 as the first session of the 13th National Assembly commences.

Meanwhile, Sesheke UPND member of parliament Romeo Kang’ombe says being in the ruling party is indescribable.

In a post shared on her Facebook page after taking oath at Parliament, Wednesday, Vice-President Nalumango said government’s service was to the people of Zambia.

“I took Oath before Parliament as I take up my role as a leader of government business. I am elated with the opportunity to explain Government policy and implementation of the same to the people of Zambia. Ours is service to the people of Zambia and to God’s glory,” said Vice-President Nalumango.

And speaking shortly before the swearing-in of members of parliament, the Clerk of the National Assembly said the election of presiding officers would take place on September 3 as the first session of the 13th National Assembly commences.

“Honourable members allow me to preference my remarks by congratulating you most sincerely on behalf of the National Assembly of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf on your success through election to this August House in the 12th August, 2021 General Elections. I further welcome you to the 13th National Assembly which commences on Friday, 3rd September 2021 by virtual of the Gazette notice number 996 of 2021 issued by the honourable speaker. Honourable members, I am duty bound to inform you that before the 1st session of the 13th National Assembly can transact any business, the house must elect presiding officers, Speaker, first Deputy Speaker and the second Deputy Speakers. The election of presiding officers will take place Friday, 3rd September, 2021 at the first sitting of the House, hence the need for honourable members to be sworn in before the election of presiding officers,” said Mbewe.

Meanwhile, Kang’ombe said the PF was eager to hinder him from re-contesting his seat by accusing him of various charges.

“It was just a matter of time. I for one knew that the 2021 general elections are going the UPND direction. And fortunately through God’s divine providence; the people of Zambia have given us a mandate. It is a strange feeling and I feel good. You may wish to know that I stayed in parliament for exactly 19 days, day number 20 I was already in court until after parliament was dissolved. So being in the ruling party today is indescribable but we owe this victory to the people of Zambia. Had it not been the people of Zambia, we would not have been where we are today,” Kang’ombe said

“It is only prudent that whatever we do should encompass the aspirations of the people of Zambia and Sesheke. The Patriotic Front never wanted me to re-contest my seat. So the only strategy we could ever give was to indicate that I will not re-contest my seat so that they can add on the tramped up charges and all the plans they had to ensure that I do not re-contest my seat. If you recall, my nomination was not even announced, I just went straight into filing in. The Patriotic Front were busy matching their teeth that as soon as we hear Kang’ombe is re-contesting his seat, we can add other charges to bar me to re-contest my seat.”

Kang’ombe further said he would work towards bettering the lives of the people of Sesheke by rehabilitating key economic roads.

“Firstly, apart from promises, I understand the challenges that the people of Sesheke are facing and they have given me a mandate because they know how I work. Before coming to parliament I have done projects from my own pocket. The first area of interest and as a matter of priority, the Sesheke-Kazungula road. It is an economic road and it has been left in a deplorable state for a long period of time since 2013. President Hakainde Hichilema has got a heart for the business community and the people of Zambia,” said Kang’ombe.

Other notable members of parliament who have been sworn in are; Shiwang’andu PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo, Pambashe PF member of parliament Ronald Chitotela, Mansa Central PF member of parliament Chitalu Chilufya, Lusaka Central UPND member of parliament Mulambo Haimbe, Kawambwa Central MP Nickson Chilangwa, Kanchibiya PF member of parliament Sunday Chanda, among others.