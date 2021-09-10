UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says he was appointed Southern Province Minister because President Hakainde Hichilema recognised his ability to transform the area. And Mweetwa has urged citizens to exercise patience and allow President Hichilema to unpack his economic recovery programme in order to actualise his promises. At a media briefing, Thursday, Mweetwa said he was appointed Southern Province Minister because the President recognised his ability to transform the province. “I have been given a mandate by His Excellency to take development from Lusaka to various Provinces, districts and constituencies. That...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.