Alliance for Community Action executive director Laura Miti speaks at the News Diggers, Prime TV and Chapter One Foundation election analysis discussion in Lusaka on September 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ALLIANCE for Community Action (ACA) executive director Laura Miti says Zambians need to ensure that the UPND government does not follow the path that was taken by the PF of suppressing citizens’ rights. Speaking during the Election Analysis discussion organised by News Diggers! Prime TV and Chapter One Foundation, Thursday, Miti said citizens needed to ensure that their rights were assured. She called for the amendment or repealing of the Public Order Act, further arguing that the Cyber Security Law was only passed to gag citizens. “It is very clear...