UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says President Hakainde Hichilema will not use the Presidential Jet when travelling to the USA to attend the United Nations General Assembly but will instead travel commercially. And Mweetwa says President Hichilema has not negated his promise to sell the Presidential Jet. Speaking during a press briefing, Tuesday, Mweetwa said President Hichilema was not interested in a luxurious life. “There is one point which I needed to bring to the attention of the media, this is extremely crucial in respect to the Gulf Stream. As the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.