COPPERBELT deputy police commissioner Crispin Chambwa has refuted reports that police arrested Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Kasonde Mwenda for staging a protest on the free education campaign promise. Mwenda staged a one-man protest, Monday, demanding free education for all from primary school to university. Mwenda decided to chain himself at Kitwe Square with a banner stating “President HH, when is free education for all from primary school to university coming?” A few moments later, reports started circulating on social media that Police in Kitwe had arrested Mwenda for staging...
