POLICE in Lusaka have instituted investigations in a matter where thugs are reported to have gone to Kamwala market on Monday and harassed those perceived to be PF members. One police officer is reported to have been hacked in the head while trying to address the matter. In a statement, Tuesday, police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the thugs were alleged to have harassed those perceived to be PF members by locking their shops and chasing them from the market. She further said Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba had called...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.