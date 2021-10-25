Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has pardoned 700 inmates as the country commemorates its 57th Independence anniversary. And Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says the ban on road blocks will remain, despite calls for the directive to be reversed. During a media briefing, Saturday, Mwiimbu said the pardoning of 700 inmates would go a long way in addressing congestion challenges in correctional facilities. “As you may be aware, the total holding capacity of our correctional centres remains at 10,500. The UPND government will work tirelessly to ensure that there...