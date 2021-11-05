ACK General Suppliers proprietor Ackson Tembo has refuted reports that his trucks, laden with Mukula logs, were been seized by the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC). But ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe says documentation for the seized trucks indicate that they belong to ACK general dealers. On Wednesday, Chibwe disclosed that the Commission had intercepted and seized 47 trucks belonging to ACK General Suppliers which were loaded with Mukula tree logs, en route to Namibia, Zimbabwe and other unknown destinations. In an interview, Tembo confirmed being the proprietor of ACK General Suppliers...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.