SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has directed Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu to issue a ministerial statement on Tuesday next week on the arrest of some PF members of parliament. This follows a point of order raised by leader of the opposition Brian Mundubile on whether Mwiimbu was in order to remain quiet when three PF members of parliament had been arrested. On Tuesday, Pambashe PF MP Ronald Chitotela, Kawambwa PF MP Nickson Chilangwa and Chinsali PF MP Kalalwe Mukosa were arrested for various offences....



