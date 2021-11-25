British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley plants a tree during the British-organised Tree Planting Day at the Bauleni Special Needs School in Lusaka, Wednesday November 24, 2021. The British Council in collaboration with the Ministries of Education, Green Economy and Environment, among others, planted trees in schools around the country all at the same time (13.00) to help address deforestation, raise awareness on the importance of trees and, help pupils learn more about trees, climate change and the environment. Photo: Fortress Media