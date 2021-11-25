BRITISH High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says young people must urgently take action against climate change to avert a potential crisis that will affect the younger generation. And British Council Projects Manager Ackim Banda has called for concerted efforts to end hunger, a crucial Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Speaking during the British Council-organised Tree Planting Day at the Bauleni Special Needs School in Lusaka, Wednesday, High Commissioner Woolley observed that young people would be most affected by the devastating effects of climate change if nothing was done to implement…...
