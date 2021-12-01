AN investigation has revealed that Development Bank of Zambia (DBZ) Managing Director Dr Samuel Bwalya abused his authority of office by using public resources exceeding K1 million to pay tuition fees for his children at various schools locally and abroad. The Managing Director’s contract shows that the office holder is entitled to a salary of K125,210.50 per month subject to statutory deductions, monthly taxable car benefit and fuel allowance of K37,418.97 and taxable housing allowance at K19,218.97. But the contract does not cover any education allowances for him or his…...



