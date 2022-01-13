THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested and charged former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for corrupt practices. But Lusambo says there are more ways to make money than rearing cows and benefiting from privatisation. Meanwhile, ACC has recorded a warn and caution statement from former State House Press Aide Amos Chanda for allegedly being in possession of 15 properties reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime. Addressing journalists shortly after being released, Wednesday, Lusambo bragged that he had legitimately acquired wealth, adding that there were more ways to make money…...



