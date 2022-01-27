THIRTEEN passengers have died while 17 others have been injured in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred around 04:30 hours in Pemba town along Great North Road yesterday. According to police, involved in the accident was a Mitsubishi Rosa belonging to Maamba United Church of Zambia driven by Webster Siyamayuwa aged 35 of New Houses in Maamba and a Freightliner Truck driven by Malufu Bruno aged 30 of Solobon compound in Kafue. In a statement, Thursday, Southern Province commanding officer Alfred Nawa said the accident occurred when the driver…...
