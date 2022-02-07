Patriotic Front (PF) chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on April 12, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MPOROKOSO member of parliament Brian Mundubile says Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu’s conscience is not clear because he is trying to paint a picture which is different from reality regarding persecution of PF members. And Mundubile says PF members have accepted that they are in the opposition and UPND must learn from their mistakes. Commenting on Mwiimbu’s remarks that it was coincidental that most people who were being probed were from PF, Mundubile said it was unfortunate that former ministers were being dragged like common criminals. “I think that comrade…...