POLICE say they have recorded a serious injuries road traffic accident which occurred around 13:00 hours along Mufulira Sabina road near Kamuchanga junction on Wednesday.

In a statement, Copperbelt Province acting Commanding Officer Tresphord Kasale confirmed that among the five who were injured was Diggers reporter Ulande Nkomesha.

“Serious injuries RTA occurred today 09/02/22 at about 13:00hours along Mufulira Sabina road near kamuchanga junction. Involved were two motor vehicles with the first being Toyota Fortuner registration number ALM 5365 property of Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Development, which was being driven by Elias Phiri aged 39 years of house number 2104M SOS Lusaka, who sustained chest pains, stomach ache and general body pains. The motor vehicle had its front extensively damaged,” he said.

“On board were the following occupants; Leonard Maniko aged 34yrs of unknown abode in Lusaka who sustained chest pains, painful right leg and right arm, Ulande Nkomesha aged 28 yrs of 35/04 Kamanga Lusaka who sustained a swollen face, painful neck and general body pains, Brian Chavula aged 42 yrs of SOS Lusaka, who sustained head injuries, chest pains and painful right arm. Also involved was a Volvo truck registration number BAF 336 H and ACG 5824T which was being driven by Lackson Kampamba aged 35yrs of house number 1109 Kanani Villa, Ndola, who sustained a painful right leg and general body pains.”

Kasale said all victims had been admitted to Ronald Rose hospital in Mufulira.

“All are admitted to Ronald Rose hospital. Next of kins have been informed. The second motor vehicle had the left front part extensively damaged. Accident happened when the second motor vehicle was being driven from South to northern direction and in the process failed to keep to its near side and went and hit into the first motor vehicle which was coming from the opposite direction. The second driver has not yet been charged for any offence due to his condition,” said Kasale.