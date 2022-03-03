Public Accounts Committee when DMMU appeared before them at Parliament building in Lusaka on February 28, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

A CHINESE company, Etone Zambia Limited, has admitted to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that it had some “connections” at Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) in order to be awarded a K51 million contract to supply Nasopharyngeal swabs with viral transportation medium. And PAC has heard that WDNS Investment Limited, a company that was previously engaged by the Ministry of Health to supply building materials to Matero Level One Hospita,l was also awarded a contract in the sum of K14 million to supply face masks. Appearing before PAC virtually,…...