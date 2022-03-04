Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane and Tanzania's Public Accounts Committee Chairperson Naghenjwa Livingstone Kaboyoka when she called on him at his office - picture by Ulande Nkomesha

FINANCE Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says the country had to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) because it had created its own problems in terms of unbearable debt contraction. Speaking when a delegation of members of parliament and other officials from Tanzania paid a courtesy call on him, Thursday, Dr Musokotwane said Zambia’s economic situation had not been easy due to the excessive debt. “As you are aware, the economic situation here has not been easy partly because we found ourselves in a situation where there is excessive debt…....