CHIEF government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says all Ministers have declared their assets and the information that only two public office bearers have done so is surprising. And Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo says he has been declaring his assets on an annual basis for a long time and even has a copy of the same declaration. But Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde argues that merely declaring one’s assets is partial compliance, as public office bearers have to declare their liabilities and sources of income…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.