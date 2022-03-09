ACTING PF president Given Lubinda says government’s decision to vote in favour of the United Nations resolution to condemn Russia is another example of the UPND administration’s flawed foreign policy. In a statement, Tuesday, Lubinda stated that government should have consulted citizens before voting because the decision had the potential to harm the interests of the nation. “The Patriotic Front (PF) Party has been following with keen interest the war between neighbours Russia and Ukraine in Europe. We regret the loss of lives and damage to property. Our position is…...



