Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo says Zambia’s vote at the UN General Assembly plenary meeting on the situation in Ukraine was not against Russia but war and bloodshed. And Kakubo has insisted that the vote does not in any way injure Zambia’s bilateral relations with Russia. Responding to leader of opposition Brian Mundubile, who wanted to find out why Zambia did not abstain like other nations, Wednesday, Kakubo said non alignment did not mean indecision. He responded in a ministerial statement on government’s position on the war…....