JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says the estimated cost of the constitution review process is K45 million. Speaking on Hot FM’s Beyond the Headlines, Wednesday, Haimbe said the estimated amount did not include holding a referendum. He said K5 million had already been allocated in the 2022 budget towards the process. “The Constitution review process will necessitate the undertaking of certain legislative work. With the Bill of Rights itself, we have to go through a referendum process. The cost, let us start from what we have allocated in the budget, it…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.