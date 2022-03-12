THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested a former Zambia Revenue Authority officer for corrupt practices involving K90,000. In a statement, Friday, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said Mbuyo Chikaya, 33, was arrested after he facilitated the clearance of a Mercedes Benz C220 belonging to a client, valued at K90,000, thereby circumventing the payment of tax. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a former Zambia Revenue Authority officer for corrupt practices involving K90,000. Mbuyo Chikaya, 33, a former Examining Officer at ZRA and of Lusaka’s Avondale area, has been arrested and charged with…...
