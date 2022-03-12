THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested a former Zambia Revenue Authority officer for corrupt practices involving K90,000. In a statement, Friday, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said Mbuyo Chikaya, 33, was arrested after he facilitated the clearance of a Mercedes Benz C220 belonging to a client, valued at K90,000, thereby circumventing the payment of tax. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a former Zambia Revenue Authority officer for corrupt practices involving K90,000. Mbuyo Chikaya, 33, a former Examining Officer at ZRA and of Lusaka’s Avondale area, has been arrested and charged with…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.