PF vice president Given Lubinda (c), his wife and lawyer Makebi Zulu arrive at ACC for questioning in Lusaka on January 31, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested and charged Patriotic Front (PF) Acting President Given Lubinda for corruption involving more than $539,000. And Lubinda says he agrees with former president Edgar Lungu’s remarks that there’s too much hypocrisy in the country. Meanwhile, police disbursed some suspected UPND cadres who tried to attack PF choir members who went to offer solidarity to Lubinda as he appeared for questioning at the ACC headquarters. In a statement, Monday, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said Lubinda had been charged with five counts of possession of…...