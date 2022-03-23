THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit in Lusaka, has arrested Kwacha PF Member of Parliament Joseph Malanji for money laundering activities involving K10 million and $700,000. And DEC has seized Malanji’s Gibson Royal Hotel in Kitwe together with two of his helicopters which are currently in South Africa, and arrangements are being made bring them to Zambia. In a statement, Wednesday, DEC Public Relations Officer Mathias Kamanga said Malanji allegedly obtained a loan to facilitate for the renovations of Gibson Royal Hotel and later obtained…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.