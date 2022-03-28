UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda says the ruling party needs to win big in 2026. And UPND chairperson for elections Gary Nkombo has charged that former president Edgar Lungu sponsored political violence during his tenure, challenging him to take him to court if this is inaccurate. Speaking when he received defectors in Mongu, Saturday, Imenda said despite receiving defectors, the party would not forget its members who suffered for the party. “As we were campaigning, we promised the people of Zambia that we are going to bring development and just…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.