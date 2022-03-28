MPOROKOSO PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile says the PF will only participate in the Constitution-making process if there is a higher standard than Bill 10. In an interview, Mundubile highlighted some of the stages the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 went through before it was taken to Parliament. “On the Constitution-making process, the argument that is on the table, first of all, that we can’t run away from is the issue of hypocrisy that we must deal with. If you remember the process that we underwent with the Constitutional…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.