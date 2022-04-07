PHARMACEUTICAL Society of Zambia (PSZ) president Kennedy Saini says Health Minister Sylvia Masebo’s statement that some pharmacists are stealing drugs has potential to erode public confidence in the profession, adding that there is actually nothing to steal in public health facilities. On Tuesday, Masebo made a random visit to Matero Level One Hospital, fuming that she was aware pharmacists were stealing drugs and taking them to private clinics. But in an interview, Saini said Masebo should have measured her comment because everyone would now be accusing pharmacists of stealing drugs…...



