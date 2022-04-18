TAKE responsibility of your failures and stop blaming the harsh living conditions on the previous regime, Catholic Archbishop of Lusaka Dr. Alick Banda has advised the UPND government. Archbishop Banda says it is immoral and illogical for the UPND government to continue vilifying the previous regime while busy officiating and officially opening PF-initiated projects without shame. In his homily for Easter Vigil on Saturday night during Holy Saturday mass at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus in Lusaka, Bishop Banda said the world would be a better place if people…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.