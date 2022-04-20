Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

HOME Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu says he sympathises with Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo but it is gratifying to note that he has continued enjoying his human rights. And Mwiimbu says the current government is launching and commissioning projects which were initiated by the government of the republic of Zambia, and not PF. Commenting on Lusambo’s remarks that the Anti-Corruption Commission was hell bent on destroying him in an interview, Mwiimbu said government endeavoured to uphold the rule of law in the country. “I sympathise with honourable Lusambo…...