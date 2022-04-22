ZAMBIA Law Development Commission (ZLDC) Director Hope Chanda says due to public outcry, the commission is working on addressing certain provisions considered as old colonial legislation, as part of its law review process. Speaking on Hot FM’s Talking Law Review programme, Wednesday, Chanda said addressing colonial provisions would ensure a predictable and objective criminal justice legislation and framework which would be easier to understand. “If you look at generally the categories of our recommendations in this particular process, we have had a lot of cries from the public that we…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.