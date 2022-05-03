UPND deputy secretary general Getrude Imenda making a contribution during the public following the Bill 10 discussion organized by News Diggers!, Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda says government cannot start telling everybody to reduce commodity prices just because there has been a downward adjustment in fuel pump prices. On Saturday, the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) reduced fuel pump prices by K2.35 per litre for petrol, K0.58 per litre for diesel and K0.56 per litre for kerosene. But in an interview, Imenda said there would be a time lag before the market started reacting to the reduction in the fuel prices. “Those adjustments may not be as significant as consumers or…...