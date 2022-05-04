Former defense minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba speaks to journalists at the Ministry of Home Affairs shortly after being interrogated by the joint investigative wings on April 6, 2022 -Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF member Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says while people might call them corrupt, there is a lot they did for the country unlike UPND which he doubts has even built a toilet in its eight months of being in office. And Mwamba says PF needs to avoid sidelining the “old guards” during the rebranding process. In an interview, Mwamba said PF was still an alternative party which could bounce back into power. Asked whether he was considering contesting for the PF presidency, Mwamba said his priority was on growing the former…...