President Hakainde Hichilema and his vice Mutale Nalumango have a light moment with newly sworn in Zambian High Commissioner to Malawi Panji Kaunda (c) at State House on May 6, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he is aware that some public officials like Permanent Secretaries sometimes forget why they were appointed into office and are advancing their personal interests, instead of serving the people. And President Hichilema says people on social media could be wondering why Colonel Panji Kaunda has been appointed, adding that there could only be one High Commissioner to Malawi at a time. The President was speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of High Commissioners and Ambassadors, Friday. Those who were sworn in include; former UPND national chairperson Stephen…...