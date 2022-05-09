Panji Kaunda being sworn in as Zambia’s High Commissioner to Malawi by President Hakainde Hichilema at State House on May 6, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ZAMBIA’S High Commissioner to Malawi Colonel Panji Kaunda says he will justify his appointment by producing results which will benefit Zambia. And Zambia’s High Commissioner to Namibia Stephen Katuka says his appointment has come at the right time, committing that he will do his best to achieve President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision and that of the new dawn government. Responding to people’s reactions that he was too old for the job in an interview, Col Kaunda said critics would always be there. “In Bemba they say ‘wende ubwamba cibi ceka, ufwale,…...