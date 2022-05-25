Inmates listen to former Justice minister Given Lubinda who addressed them at Lusaka Central Prison on August 25, 2017 - picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has pardoned 2,045 inmates to commemorate Africa Freedom Day which falls on May 25. Addressing the media, Tuesday, acting Home Affairs Minister Ambrose Lufuma said among those pardoned, 2,649 were male, while 90 were female. “To commemorate Africa Freedom day which falls on 25th May every year, His Excellency, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Force has exercised his prerogative of mercy by pardoning 2,045 inmates. The pardoned inmates include; 1,969 ordinary inmates, 33 old aged, eight foreign nationals,…...