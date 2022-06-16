BIG Tree Beverages has invested US$80 million into a state-of-the-art beverage production facility, coupled with massive research and development as well as innovations that enable it to remain competitive.

Speaking during a press tour of Bigtree Beverages’ multi-million dollar manufacturing facility at Lusaka South Multi-Facility Economic Zone, Wednesday, Trade Kings Group public relations and corporate affairs manager Bridget Kambobe said the massive investment in technology, innovation and infrastructure had drastically increased Big Tree Beverages production volumes.

“In the face of economic and financial pressures driven by rising costs, regional geopolitics, rising input costs, localized economic factors with Zambia and related export markets, declining sale prices and increasing domestic, regional and international competition, Big Tree Beverages has led the Group expansion into the Lusaka South Multi-Facility Economic Zone (LS-MFEZ) with an investment of US$80 million into a state-of-the-art beverage production facility coupled with massive research and development and innovations that enable it to remain competitive amongst leading beverage manufacturers across the region. The businesses envision driving efficiencies and productivity across its operations whilst bringing to the market leading brands across the region, segments, and the category at large,” she said.

“The massive investment in technology, R & D, innovation and infrastructure has drastically increased Big Tree Beverages production volumes to comfortably service Zambia and other countries in the region. During a media-conducted tour of the Bigtree production facility, the Group General manager, Mr Lux Subramaniam informed the media that the company building this world class facility, is an example of investing in human capital, capital projects, the market and research and development. It also cements the fact that Bigtree Beverages long term commitment to Zambia and remains committed to proudly representing and taking Zambian products to the rest of Africa.”

Kambobe said Bigtree was supplying 10 countries with a world-class portfolio of sparking and still beverages.

“Bigtree Beverages Ltd, an independent subsidiary of the Trade Kings Group, has grown into one of the largest beverage companies in Sub-Saharan Africa in just over a period of over 5 years. As the Food and Beverage is one of the high-growth industries globally, Bigtree has experienced exponential growth and expansion since its inception in 2016, now supplying 10 countries with a world-class portfolio of sparking and still beverages. This success is largely attributed to a growing portfolio which included energy drinks, colas, carbonated flavored beverages, fruit-based carbonated beverages, juice, cordials and functional beverages,” she said.

“Bigtree’s philosophy of “drink different” and its related portfolio development, innovation and expansion has mirrored changing lifestyles, beverage consumption patterns and needs of consumers which has seen an increase consumption of affordable, healthy, impulse and fortified beverages, all of which has catalyzed and driven beverage category growth both in domestic and regional markets. With its clear roadmap of continuous innovation, development of market leading brands both in Zambia and the surrounding countries as well as its consolidated and aggressive investment strategy, even at time against prevailing market and economic conditions, Bigtree Beverages is well positioned for the opportunities for growth. The adopted strategy of constantly transforming the portfolio envisions to keep offering products that fulfill the ever-changing consumer demands with world-class quality refreshments.”

Kambobe said Bigtree Beverages had also implemented and invested in quality management system.

“Bigtree Beverages has implemented and invested in quality management system with business motivations that take into account the return on investment with clear benefits. We are upholding a zero-defect culture across the group. To evidence this, Big Tree Beverages in June 2021 received the Intertek Food Safety system certification, FSSC22000v5.1 with honor and confidence as we continue to grow in the good and beverages space. Having responded to the need for quality global products, Bigtree beverages in its quest to grow the business has taken a resolute position on the known fact that ready access to safe and nutritious food is a basic human right. The business is relentless about leading the growth in food and beverage industry in the region with focus on the key 3 Cs being customers, competitors and company’s drive,” said Kambobe.