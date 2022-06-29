MINISTER of Science and Technology Felix Mutati says Zambia has business commitments exceeding US$3 billion this year alone. Speaking when he officially opened the AETFAT conference in Livingstone, Monday, Mutati said the development, which is record breaking, was as a result of Zambia being “back in business”. “You have a government that is saying the public sector and the private sector should meet together under a forum we are calling Private-Public Sector Development Forum. And the purpose for this forum is to engage with each other because we believe that…...
Menu