Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Patritck Nshindano addresses journalists on the statistics of the provisional register of voters at his office in Lusaka on February 25, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano says the commission has registered 1,527 voters for the month of June. Addressing the media, Friday, Nshindano said the breakdown by gender was 1, 043 males, against 484 females. “The total new registration for the month of June is 1, 527. Total composition in terms of disaggregated by gender, you have 1, 043 males against 484 females. In addition to this, the commission recorded 300 transfers. So when one makes a reference to transfers, you are talking about people changing…...