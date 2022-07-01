GOVERNMENT says it will publish names of successful candidates in the recruitment exercise of 11, 276 health workers and 30, 000 teachers on 15th and 22nd July, respectively. According to a joint statement issued by the Civil Service Commission and Teaching Service Commission, the commissions said it had completed phase one and two of the recruitment exercise. “The Civil Service Commission and Teaching Service Commission wish to update the general public on the recruitment of the 11, 276 Health Workers and 30, 000 Teachers, respectively. Following the Government’s earlier pronouncement…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.