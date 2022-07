THE Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested and charged Davies Mwila for being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

According to Mwila’s lawyer, Kambwa Aongola, the former PF secretary general was being questioned in connection with campaign funds during the 2021 elections.

Mwila has since been released on bond and is currently appearing before the Joint Investigations Team for another interrogation.

More details later.