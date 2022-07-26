DEMOCRATIC Party vice president Judith Kabemba has alleged that some party leader was sexually harassing women in the party, leaving the public to speculate whether she was referring to her former presidential candidate Harry Kalaba. And Kalaba has wondered why Kabemba did not report the allegations of rape to the police. The opposition party which was brought to life to act as Kalaba’s platform for contesting the 2021 elections got fragmented following the outcome of the polls which pitted the Democratic Party at a distant third with 0.52 per cent…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.