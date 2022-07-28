Chief Justice Dr Mumba Malila speaks during the presentation of a report on the establishment of the performance management system for the Judiciary on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

CHIEF Justice Dr Mumba Malila has urged judges and adjudicators not to fear being accountable for the work they are delivering. And Justice Malila says the judicial performance evaluation is a way of bridging tension and contestations on the extent to which the Judiciary is insulated against scrutiny and interference from other arms of government. Speaking during the presentation of a report on the establishment of performance management system for the Judiciary, Wednesday, Justice Malila said the performance of adjudicators and support staff needed to be evaluated because courts were…...