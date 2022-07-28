CHIEF Justice Dr Mumba Malila has urged judges and adjudicators not to fear being accountable for the work they are delivering. And Justice Malila says the judicial performance evaluation is a way of bridging tension and contestations on the extent to which the Judiciary is insulated against scrutiny and interference from other arms of government. Speaking during the presentation of a report on the establishment of performance management system for the Judiciary, Wednesday, Justice Malila said the performance of adjudicators and support staff needed to be evaluated because courts were…...
