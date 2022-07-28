PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says five years from now, even those people who don’t like the new dawn government for whatever reason will acknowledge the changes that it will bring to the country. And President Hichilema has bragged about the ruling party ending load shedding in less than a year of being in government. Meanwhile, President Hichilema has wondered how people can mobilise to protect individuals who stole public money instead of assisting in arresting “the thieves”. Speaking when he met traditional leaders in Mwinilunga, North-Western Province ahead of the Commissioning…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.