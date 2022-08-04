A 78-YEAR-OLD man in Mufulira has died after his wife allegedly hit him on the head with a pounding stick after a quarrel. Police have since arrested the deceased’s wife, Sena Chifula, also aged 78. Copperbelt Police acting Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu confirmed the incident in a statement, saying the deceased was beaten by his wife on Monday around 20:00 hours but died the next day. “Suspected murder reported at Mokambo Police Station on 02/08/2022, at around 13:00 hours in which Julius Chifita aged 37 of Murundu compound, a peasant…...



